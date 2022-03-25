NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 20,606 shares.
The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
