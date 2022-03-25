Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,276.23

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,276.23 and approximately $6,182.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,628,050 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

