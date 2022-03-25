National Bank Financial Trims Savaria (TSE:SIS) Target Price to C$23.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

