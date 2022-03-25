National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 747,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,885,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

