National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 322,742 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 322,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

