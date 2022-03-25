National Bank of Canada FI Invests $37.06 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,057,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,938,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

