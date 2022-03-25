National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Cerner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.65 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

