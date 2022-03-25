National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,880,677 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,880,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $415.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

