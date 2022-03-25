National Bank of Canada FI Takes $12.73 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

