National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $311.72 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average of $295.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

