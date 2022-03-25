National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

