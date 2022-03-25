National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.82.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
