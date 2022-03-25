National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Trading Down 8%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

