Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.06. Natura &Co shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

