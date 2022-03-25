Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.06. Natura &Co shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.
NTCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
