Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.24. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

NAUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

