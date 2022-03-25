Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 604,328 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

