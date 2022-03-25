Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $946.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

