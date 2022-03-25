Needham & Company LLC Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $5.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.