Neo Reaches One Day Volume of $226.80 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $226.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $24.35 or 0.00054923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 694.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

