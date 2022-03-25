Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $342.57 million and $6.96 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,185.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.09 or 0.07013886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00279802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00818644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.06 or 0.00455033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00454992 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,085,105,148 coins and its circulating supply is 30,250,677,814 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

