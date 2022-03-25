NEST Protocol Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $36.16 million and $4.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

