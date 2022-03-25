NetApp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

