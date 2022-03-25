NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.08

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.86). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 14,674 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

