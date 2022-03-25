Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NWITY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NWITY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,568. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

