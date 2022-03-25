Neurotoken Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00114867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Neurotoken Coin Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

