Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $790.27 million and $6.64 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 584.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 794,292,372 coins and its circulating supply is 794,291,773 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

