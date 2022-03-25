New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Financial Contrast

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Lekoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 172.44 $1.92 million N/A N/A Lekoil $32.92 million 0.10 -$108.05 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lekoil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 87.13% 1.75% 1.66% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Lekoil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Lekoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

