New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $464,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

