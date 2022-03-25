New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,189 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $66,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,529,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $329.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day moving average is $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $293.21 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

