New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 26,138 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $68,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

