New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,473 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $303,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,070,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

