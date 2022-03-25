New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $71,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

