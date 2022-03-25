New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.78 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $45.85 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

