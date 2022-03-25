New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,214 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $34,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

