New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

