New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cigna worth $92,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

CI opened at $242.10 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

