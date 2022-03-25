Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $36.19 million and $5.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

