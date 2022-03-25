Newton Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $180,425.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $180,425.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 694.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.84 or 0.06988232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,230.26 or 0.99744321 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

