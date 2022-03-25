Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $2.30

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $12.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00113803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

