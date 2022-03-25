NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0893 on Exchanges

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $556,466.15 and $268.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00279270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

