NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

