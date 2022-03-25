NFT (NFT) Price Up 13.2% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $105,968.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.