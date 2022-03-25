Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.30 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $761,279.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,485.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.11 or 0.07004758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00278104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00833363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00105644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013435 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.32 or 0.00450308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00447288 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,704,134,139 coins and its circulating supply is 9,089,884,139 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

