NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.01. NIO shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 467,824 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.