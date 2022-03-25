NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.77 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $159.10 million and $5.77 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00204226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00188823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

