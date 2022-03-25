nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 91.5%

Shares of nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating) fell 91.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28.
nmcn Company Profile (LON:NMCN)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.