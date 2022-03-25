Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 833978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

