Node Runners (NDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,203.00

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $503,212.64 and $6,203.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.48 or 0.00046189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

