North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 28th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAAC. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,727. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

