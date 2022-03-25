North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.84. 184,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 384,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Get North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $774,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $552,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.