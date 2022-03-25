Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NOG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $109,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 344,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

